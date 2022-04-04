Fox Sports Radio host says Hall of Fame made a 'mistake' honoring Spurs' Manu Ginobili

"I hear he's a nice guy. He was a good player; he's just not a Hall of Famer," said Ben Maller, who promptly met the wrath of Spurs fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced that Spurs great Manu Ginobili will ultimately be enshrined among the game's greatest.

It was a no-brainer if you look at his NBA and international basketball accolades.

However, Fox Sports Radio host, Ben Maller, believes the Hall of Fame made a "mistake" in honoring the franchise's legend.

"The Hall of Fame made a mistake honoring Manu Ginobili," Maller said. "Nothing against him. I hear he's a nice guy. He was a good player; he's just not a Hall of Famer. My theory on the Hall of Fame is spot on. They have extremely low standards for admission."

He did not stop there.

Maller went on to dogpile Ginobili's honor harping on how he never won an NBA MVP Award.

"As an NBA player, how many MVP awards did Manu Ginobili have," Maller asked. "The same number that you had and I had. We were even with Manu Ginobili."

Maller's take drew ire from San Antonians and basketball fans in general. As dozens of people pointed out, Maller may need to focus on the fact that this is a basketball honor not just an NBA honor.

And Ginobili certainly fits the bill to be enshrined.

Over his 16-year NBA career – all with the Spurs – Ginobili amassed 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, 3,697 rebounds and 1,392 steals, and was honored with the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2008, as well as twice being named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011).

On the international stage, Ginobili helped deliver the first and only gold medal in Argentina's basketball history at the 2004 Olympics, as well as the bronze at the 2008 games. He joins Bill Bradley as the only two players to have won a EuroLeague title (2001), an NBA championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

Including how he helped usher in the Eurostep that players still use and adapt to their own game, clearly Ginobili's impact on the game of basketball will forever be felt.

The enshrinement ceremony is set to take place in Springfield, Mass., from Sept. 9 to 10.