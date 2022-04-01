From custom Spurs-themed sneakers, Fiesta medals to t-shirts, fans show off their Silver and Black creativity

Fans show their support for the Spurs in many creative ways.

SAN ANTONIO — There are plenty of talented fans who can work wonders with a pair of sneakers, a plain t-shirt and more to show their support and love for the Spurs.

For example, give them an empty sneaker canvas, and they'll add some Spurs Fiesta-themed flare to make any fan want to have their own.

And that's exactly what custom sneaker artist, "drippedcustomz", recently did.

His Spurs-custom sneakers feature the team's retro colors and he demonstrates how he created them for all to see.

But fan creativity doesn't end with sneakers.

Just in time for Fiesta 2022, Zap Fiesta Medals made a medal featuring the team's legend, Tim Duncan, with him showing off his five title rings and named "El Rey" (The King).

This medal will be perfect for fans taking in the San Antonio River Parade, the Carnival or any Fiesta event in the coming days.

And if you are looking for some sweet Spurs gear for the next time you head to the AT&T Center to cheer on the team, Bexar County Social Apparel has you covered.

They recently shared custom t-shirts featuring the iconic 1996 San Antonio All-Star colors complete with the jalapeno that was on the All-Star jerseys.

Spurs fans certainly love their Spurs and it shows each and every day!

Will you be getting any of these Spurs-themed items? Do you have some of your own custom work you'd like to share?