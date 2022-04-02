Manu Ginobili is officially a first-ballot Hall of Famer

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the four-time NBA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist would be inducted as a member of the class of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili has officially been selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The iconic guard won four titles with the San Antonio Spurs, led Argentina to a shocking Olympic Gold in 2004, revolutionized the game with the eurostep, and changed the perception of the sixth-man role in the NBA.

Ginobili was a two-time NBA All Star and two-time All-NBA selection. Currently, he's assisting with player development for the Spurs.

Known for his wild playing style and competitive nature, Ginobili went from the 57th pick in the 1999 draft to a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Big Three of him, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker has won more games than any trio in NBA history, and he was an instrumental part of the Beautiful Game era in San Antonio.

Ginobili's career is full of iconic moments, from slapping a bat out of the air to posterizing Chris Bosh in the Finals to blocking James Harden from behind in the playoffs, to all the big shots and no-look passes in between.

Only seven players in the history of the NBA have played in more playoff games, and he's the 25th leading playoff scorer in league history. The Spurs won 29 of the 40 series he played in. Ginobili retired with regular season totals of 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, and 1,495 made threes.