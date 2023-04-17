Spurs to ask county commissioners for permission to play several games away from AT&T Center in next two seasons

The Spurs would almost certainly play two games in Austin and one in Mexico if the request is approved.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are again asking Bexar County Commissioners Court for permission to play three home games away from the AT&T Center in the next two seasons.

According to an agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the team will ask for permission to play twice within 100 miles of their home arena in east San Antonio, and one more game outside of the United States. Those games would almost certainly take place in Austin and Mexico, two markets where the team is openly working to expand their influence.

Before this past season, the Spurs asked county commissioners to allow two games in Austin, one in Mexico City, and another at the Alamodome as they celebrated 50 years in San Antonio. Some commissioners and then county judge Nelson Wolff were initially wary, but wound up approving the Non-Relocation Agreement after team ownership released a statement that the team was committed to San Antonio and Bexar County long term.

"My family became involved in the Spurs in the 90s because there was a real threat that the team would be moved. We would not let that happen then and we will not let that happen now," said Peter J Holt in a letter to the city. "I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay."

The Spurs sold out the Alamodome and set the NBA's regular season attendance record this season, and they also played their first home game in Mexico. They closed the season with two games in Austin, and head Coach Gregg Popovich said the team would be back moving forward.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said before the games tipped off that San Antonio, Austin, and the area in between is the fastest-growing market in North America, and the team wants to tap into that growth from Austin all the way down to Mexico. He also addressed the fans who are worried about relocation out of the Alamo City.

I asked RC Buford what he’d say to Spurs fans in San Antonio who are worried about relocation to Austin.



Short answer: “I don’t know how we can say any stronger, San Antonio is home.”



Long answer: pic.twitter.com/b81yChn2Lg — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 6, 2023