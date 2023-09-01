Spurs new practice facility is starting to take shape

The Spurs new practice facility "The Rock" is really taking shape now.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' new practice facility "The Rock at La Cantera" is slated to open in August 2023, and it is starting to really take shape.

On November 2022, construction took a major step forward as 20 new mass timber beams were installed over what will one day become the new basketball courts at the next training facility for the Spurs.

These beams are 130 feet long each, over six feet tall, and weigh over 13 tons.

On Dec. 28, 2022, a new look at the facility was released by Crane Works which gives us a bird's eye view of just far construction has come along.

Check out how much construction has been completed:

We love that the @Spurs' new practice facility next door to Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking shape with a little help from "Miss America", @Americrane1's @TadanoGroup AC 8.500-1 600-ton all terrain crane. #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8XChafOy4k — CraneWorks (@CraneWorks_Inc) December 28, 2022

Aside from the team's new training facility, it will also serve as an outdoor community event plaza.

The Spurs also see the new training facility as helpful in attracting free agents to the team.

“It is an arms race,” Phil Cullen, Spurs' Director of Basketball Operations and Innovation said. “Let’s just say the money’s equal, and the opportunities are equal as far as playing time. What’s going to be that decision-making factor that is going to drive a player to San Antonio? We wanted to make sure we gave ourselves the best opportunity in that discussion.”

The Rock at La Cantera is a multi-phase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a state-of-the-art Spurs performance center, a public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use.