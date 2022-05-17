Bexar County votes to approve on final agreement with Spurs to play four home games outside AT&T Center next year

The Spurs got (4-1) final vote of Bexar County Commissioners after the team guaranteed its four ‘home’ games mean the team is not leaving San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are tentatively scheduled to play four home games outside its home arena in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners voted on amending its non-relocation agreement with the Spurs so it can play games in Austin, the Alamodome and Mexico City. Two of those games will be at UT’s new Moody Center.

Two weeks ago, commissioners voted 3-2 in support of the move, which county leaders said was not a good sign.

Today, the Spurs got a (4-1) final vote of Bexar County Commissioners after the team guaranteed its four ‘home’ games mean the team is not leaving San Antonio. Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4 was the one no vote.

Spurs ownership penned a letter to fans the following week stating the Spurs “are here to stay, Por Vida” after fierce fan speculation this move meant the Spurs were looking to leave town permanently.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg responded saying they have full confidence the Spurs will stay in San Antonio for decades to come.

The Spurs first proposal was to play 9 total home games outside the AT&T Center, owned by Bexar County, over the next two seasons. County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez counter-offered with four games during next season, which Spurs’ legal counsel accepted.

Other county commissioners want to make the Spurs more enticed to stay by developing the area surrounding the AT&T Center.

In a statement, Commissioner Tommy Calvert says since the lease on the AT&T Center grounds is up in ten years, he wants to offer the Spurs the ”first opportunity to have equity in new housing, restaurants, office space retail and entertainment” and provide the team additional revenue.

What this development would look like is unclear, but Commissioner Calvert states he has worked with an engineering firm on the “River East” concept to take Salado Creek out of the flood plain, allowing the Willow Springs Golf Course into real estate development.