Q&A: For Lakers Gaming's Nash Jr., the key to the season is simply 'rinse and repeat'

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 NBA 2K League season is well underway and Lakers Gaming is looking for a successful one and hopefully a deep postseason run.

But before getting too ahead of themselves, Lakers Gaming's Reginald "Regg" Nash Jr. understands it is a grind and is putting the team's key to success as simple as "rinse and repeat" every win.

The team had a deep run in the league "3v3" portion of the season pushing Dux Infinitos to the brink in a thrilling series.

Now with momentum to push them through the remainder of the season, Regg sees the team gelling at the right time.

In this Q&A, Regg talks to us about the team and gives his assessment and much more.

Jeff: The team got off to a really good start for the 3v3 tournament. Does it feel like this team rarely gets complacent?

Regg: Jeff, I'm going to be honest with you. We don't get complacent. We always want to get better. We always want to win more, and we just keep on winning, because at the end of the day, nothing matters unless you win.

We don't care about stats. We just want to win. So after every game, we just know we just got to rinse and repeat. The game's over, we let it go, and start back fresh.

Speaking of "rinse and repeat," is that the mindset moving on in the season?

Yes, sir. It's the whole season. Rinse and repeat. Win one game, take one game at a time, or possession at a time, and go from there. Just rinse and repeat.

What goes into a rinse and repeat? If somebody's reading that Lakers Gaming shampoo bottle, what is it going to say for the team to lather up?

It's going to say, "You win, stick to the game plan, and never get too high, never get too low. Stay the course, and remember the goal. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what's going on. Just want to win, stay level-headed, keep on winning."

Has there ever been anything surprising to you about this team so far this season?

We're a great group of five guys, gelling together, trying to be the best we can be.

It's all about when you click and how long it's going to take you. We just got blessed to click early, so I'm actually very excited, very up to it, and ready to get this season going even further than what it is right now.