Fan reaction: Are Spurs fans cheering for the Celtics during the NBA postseason?

Boston has plenty of ties to the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not be in the 2022 NBA postseason but there is certainly plenty of Silver and Black representation among the final four NBA teams.

Case in point, the Boston Celtics with former Spurs Derrick White, Ime Udoka, and Will Hardy.

Boston has plenty of former Spurs on the team which begs the question: Are Spurs fans cheering for the Celtics in the postseason?

It appears the majority of Silver and Black fans are pulling for Boston.

Here's a sample of what Spurs fans are saying:

Celtics, Suns, Warriors, the Heat to a lesser extent....all Children of the Spurs. As long as it's not the Mavs it should count as a half ring. — Ultralight Beam Clean (@GervinTwittiot) May 15, 2022

I been rooting for D White!!#SpursFam 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Manuel Wallz (@manuelwallz) May 15, 2022

Celtics all the way! — 🖤🖤🖤 (@AlisaSATX) May 15, 2022

Nah, terrible fan base — nubanub (@nubanub87) May 15, 2022

Yup been on them since the playoffs started. Rooting for White & Ime & Smart — UnBroken (@Valenz_Doc) May 15, 2022

Only one we can root for, respectfully 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/661fv32pHA — Brandy (@POLO_PrOtotype) May 15, 2022

I’m lowkey rooting for them https://t.co/KZTMfq5HIB — Jav-Man’s World (@JavyRuiz_2) May 15, 2022

When the 2022 NBA postseason started all teams (except the Timberwolves) had some Spurs connection, especially among the coaching staff.

Utah's Quin Snyder coached the Austin Spurs. Milwaukee with Mike Budenholzer, Philadelphia with Doc Rivers, Memphis with Taylor Jenkins and Blake Ahearn (former Austin Spurs coaches), Golden State with Steve Kerr and Mike Brown.

Don't forget about the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams who served as an assistant coach in San Antonio.

Even former players dotted postseason NBA rosters like Danny Green (Philadelphia), Patty Mills (Nets), and LaMarcus Aldridge (Nets).

And while the Mavericks may have former Spurs Boban Marjanovic and Davis Bertans, you might be hard pressed to find a majority of Spurs fans admitting they are cheering for the Spurs' chief Texas rival.