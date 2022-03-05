Spurs' Peter J. Holt pens heartfelt letter to the City of San Antonio

Spurs' Chairman, Peter J. Holt, is letting the city know there is nothing to worry about and the team is here to stay in a letter released by the team.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and fans have been wondering about the future of the Spurs in the Alamo City since the recent news of the team looking to play home games away from the city starting next season.

Is this a sign of an impending relocation? Why two games in Austin? Is Austin going to be the new home for the Spurs?

Those questions and more have frayed nerves of the fanbase but Spurs' Chairman, Peter J. Holt, is letting the city know there is nothing to worry about and the team is here to stay in a letter released by the team.

San Antonio will play four games away from the city next season with games at the Alamodome, Mexico, and in Austin after requesting this be a two-year trial to the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

Ultimately, the Court allowed a one-tear trial run.

The games in Austin is what worries some fans.

With Austin being a go-to city, big tech firms throughout the city, and new Spurs ownership from Austin, it's enough to make fans and the city nervous.

"The way they [Spurs] painted it, to expand their fanbase," County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said. "They want to be able to sell potentially to their Mexican fanbase, in Mexico City, in Monterrey, as well as their fanbase up the road in I-35 in the Austin corridor to potential ways to come for games."

"We also received a full-throated commitment from the Spurs that they are planning to stay here [San Antonio]. That this part of being successful in San Antonio is expanding that fanbase. Bringing in some different investors in terms of season ticket holders," Rodriguez said.

It should be noted the Spurs have been courting Austin fans for years through ride-shares, establishing their G League team in Austin, hosting an Austin Spurs game in the AT&T Center, and even providing helicopter rides to San Antonio for games.

"We know the Spurs are San Antonio's team but again the reality is you have a booming community up I-35, just 80 miles away, and part of the ownership is from Austin," Rodriguez said. "We know this. At least on paper, the Spurs are here until 2032."

Mayor Ron Nirenberg added that he is pleased and faithful in Holt's leadership saying, "Peter J. Holt's heartfelt statement today could not have been said any better and should put speculation about the San Antonio Spurs' plans to rest. We are completely comfortable with Mr. Holt's leadership and his commitment to the City of San Antonio. We have full confidence that the Spurs will stay in San Antonio for decades to come."

The Spurs will go back to the Commissioners Court soon to discuss this topic and more soon.