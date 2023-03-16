Spurs' NBA attendance record Alamodome game nominated for SBJ Event of the Year Award

68,323 fans packed the Alamodome, shattering the previous NBA record set in 1988.

SAN ANTONIO — It was the must-attend game of the San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season: The Return to the Alamodome.

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, the Spurs returned to their old hooping grounds -- The Alamodome -- to face the Warriors and relive those special moments in the old gym.

And fans showed out and broke an NBA attendance record.

68,323 fans packed the Alamodome, shattering the previous NBA record set in 1988, and that special night is getting recognized.

The Alamodome game has been nominated by the Sports Business Journal for the Event of the Year Award 2023.

Despite the bad season record-wise, the game will forever be etched in fans who attended the game.

At the Alamodome, team great David Robinson announced the record number of fans in the building, the Spurs' five title trophies were proudly displayed, fans shared their Alamodome-Spurs memories from the 1990s, and the festive atmosphere felt like a huge Spurs family reunion.

The highlight of the night was the moment the lights went out and fans flashed their cell phone camera lights with a Fiesta-color-themed pregame.

Despite the loss to Golden State, fans enjoyed every second of the game, and post-game, fireworks flooded the San Antonio skyline celebrating the moment.

Other nominees in the category include the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano at MSG, and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

Award recipients will be announced on Wednesday, May 24.