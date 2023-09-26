Here's the Spurs 2023 preseason TV schedule

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has released the San Antonio Spurs preseason T.V. schedule and a few games will be on national television.
The Spurs will start preseason action versus the Thunder on Oct. 9. That game will be available on Ballys Southwest and NBA TV.
TNT will air the Spurs at Heat preseason game on Oct. 13 and the team's preseason finale versus the Warriors will be on NBA TV on Oct. 20.
The Spurs will also host the Silver and Black Open Scrimmage on Oct. 7 at the Frost Bank Center. Media Day will be held on Oct. 2 at the team's practice facility.
These games will give fans a good look at the team and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama ahead of the start of the regular-season which begins against the Mavericks on Oct. 20 at home.
