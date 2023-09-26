Spurs' Victor Wembanyama enjoys San Antonio tacos at his recent mural visit

Wemby continues his San Antonio tour in true San Antonio eating fashion.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the start of the 2023-34 San Antonio Spurs season, rookie Victor Wembanyama is making his rounds across the city he now calls home.

Recently, the 19-year-old made a pit stop at SouthTown 101 to mingle with fans and take a look at the mural in his honor.

But he didn't just make a stop at this one mural.

Wembanyama visited another mural in his honor at Tacos Al Carbon and enjoyed some of their delicious tacos in true San Antonio fashion.

To top it off, he met with fans, went inside the restaurant, and really got to know the people in the neighborhood.

You can visit this Wemby mural at 6653 San Pedro Ave., 78216, and many others across San Antonio.

There's one at Rudy's Seafood located on the city's southside and one downtown at Mark's Outing that pays homage to the rookie's country of France.

It's wonderful to see the new Spur soak in all San Antonio has to offer and meet with the Silver and Black faithful who'll be cheering for him.

San Antonio is definitely ready for the new Spurs season to start and for the Wembanyama era to begin.

