Spurs reportedly sign undrafted forward Setric Millner two-way deal

Millner receives the Spurs' final two-way spot. The Spurs also signed a guard to an Exhibit 10 deal.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the San Antonio Spurs have signed former Toledo forward Setric Millner to a two-way contract.

Millner played with the Spurs during the 2023 NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and one assist in five games played. He shot 27.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point line in the summer.

He is listed at 6-7, 200 lbs., and is 23 years old. He went undrafted at the 2023 NBA Draft.

This was the final two-way deal the Spurs can offer. Dominick Barlow and Sir’Jabari Rice are the team's other two-way players.

SPURS SIGN GUARD MCCOY

The Spurs also have reportedly signed guard Javante McCoy to an Exhibit 10 contract.

He went undrafted but played with the G League's Lakers averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game last season.

The Spurs' roster currently stands at 21 players. It'll have to be trimmed to 18 by the start of the regular season.

