Spurs 116, Wizards 99: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time this season, the Spurs have won consecutive games.

Derrick White had 24 points and five assists as San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 116-99 on Monday night for their first winning streak of the season.

Dejounte Murray had 22 points for San Antonio.

The Spurs put the game away in the second half, outshooting Washington 39-27 in the third and 32-21 in the third and fourth periods.

Bradley Beal had 18 points for Washington.

The Spurs (6-13) will next play the Trail Blazers on Dec. 2.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"I feel like we lacked a lot of stuff in one quarter of the game, then we came out and picked it up in intensity, especially in the second half," Murray.

"I’m happy that so many people were able to participate. It’s great having Jakob back, because he does so many good things. Thaddeus [Young] was fantastic tonight with his minutes on the court. Derrick is back to being the Derrick White that we all remember, and that’s been a big plus for us, so there’s a lot of good things out on the court," Gregg Popovich.

"When my number is called, just being ready to get out there and compete. I understand how to play this game," Thaddeus Young.

"We just kind of upped the energy there and good things started happening. We just made some shots and went on that run in the third," White.

WIZARDS

"I thought we let our foot off the gas a little bit. We struggled to get stops. It was break down after break down," coach Wes Unseld Jr.