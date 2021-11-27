Former Spurs guard Beno Udrih announces retirement

Udrih was drafted by the Spurs No. 28 overall in 2004.

SAN ANTONIO — In an Instagram post, former San Antonio Spurs guard Beno Udrih announced his basketball retirement.

Udrih was drafted by the Spurs in 2004 No. 28 overall. He was looked at to back up Tony Parker but never got significant minutes after the Spurs signed Nick Van Exel and Jacque Vaughn during his tenure with the team.

He played with the Spurs from 2004-07 before he was traded in 2007 to Minnesota.

He'd win two NBA titles with the Spurs (2005, 2007) and finish with 5.2 points per game, and shot 42% during his time in San Antonio.

He would also win the Rookie of the Month Award in Dec. 2004.