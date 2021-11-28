'He's one of my young, favorite players to watch' | JJ Redick, Suns' Bridges are fans of Spurs' Devin Vassell

The Spurs forward is getting attention as an up-and-coming player.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Devin Vassell is having quite the sophomore season.

He's averaging career-highs in points (12.2 per game), rebounds (3.9 per game), assists (1.5 per game), and three-point percentage (39-percent).

Vassell's emergence as a key contributor is getting attention from those who follow the Spurs but he is now getting attention on a national level.

During an episode of "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, former NBA guard JJ Redick and Suns' Mikal Bridges were asked which young NBA player is catching their eye and is shaping up to be a player like Bridges.

They immediately mentioned Vassell.

"I think the biggest one right now that I've seen a lot is Vassell of the Spurs," Bridges said. "Every time he does something I swear I get tagged in it every single time."

Bridges scoffed at the notion that people see Vassell playing similarly to himself saying he hopes the Spurs forward is a better NBA player as his career progresses.

"He's one of those guys that I see and watch that I myself with the shooting and the cutting and him defending and stuff like that. He's one of the guys I like watching," Bridges said.

The praise for Vassell didn't end there.

Redick chimed in agreeing with Bridges about the budding Spurs star.

"I like him a lot too. He's one of my young, favorite players to watch," Redick said.

There is no doubt Vassell's star is on the rise in just his second NBA season. He can score, defend, and lead the team.