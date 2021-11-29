Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Wizards

Can the Spurs pick up another win on the season?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-13) will host the Washington Wizards (13-7) Monday night as the Spurs will look to build a winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88, snapping a six-game skid.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Wizards are on a two-game win streak and are 6-5 on the road.

2. Getting to the charity stripe. The Wizards have five-consecutive games with more free-throws attempts than their opponent.

3. The Wizards are 4-0 on the road when leading after the third period.

4. Sharing the ball of late. The Spurs have two-consecutive games with more assists than their opponent.

5. Keep an eye on the halftime score at home. The Spurs are 0-5 this season when trailing at halftime.