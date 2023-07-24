Former Spur Kyle Anderson set to represent China at FIBA World Cup

Anderson will be wearing the Chinese basketball uniform after receiving citizenship by naturalization.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson will be representing China at the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer.

The current Minnesota Timberwolves player made the announcement he will be wearing the Chinese uniform after receiving Chinese citizenship by naturalization. He also announced he is now Li Kai-er.

"Really proud and honored to wear the team China jersey," Anderson said on social media. "I'm so happy to announce that I will be representing China at the World Cup."

Anderson finalized his Chinese naturalization with CBA president and former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming and his mother at his side.

According to reports, his maternal grandmother was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and a Jamaican mother.

This now paves the way not only for Anderson to join Team China this summer at the FIBA tournament (FIBA rules allow teams to have one naturalized player on their roster), but also for a spot on the Chinese Paris Olympic team.

Anderson played for the Spurs from 2014 to 2018.

