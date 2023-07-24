Former NBA center says Spurs' Wembanyama's ceiling is Shawn Bradley; Isn't buying the hype

Here's another hot take about Spurs' Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO — It's another day and another hot take on San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's NBA potential.

Let's recap, Wembanyama has yet to set foot on the NBA stage for a regular-season game but it is clear to see his impact will be felt immediately based on his play in the French League and the small sample size during the recent NBA Summer League.

He flashed his immense potential before being shut down after two games with totals up to 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.

However, a former NBA center doesn't think the rookie will become the generational player many predict he'll be.

So much so that he opines that Wembanyama's ceiling is that of former NBA center Shawn Bradley.

Former NBA player Olden Polynice was a guest on Fox Sports Radio's "The Odd Couple." He was asked about his thoughts on Wembanyama when he dropped a scorching hot take about the rookie's ceiling.

"He hopes to be better than Shawn Bradley in my opinion. I'm serious," Polynice said. "I'm not even putting him in the Yao Ming category right now."

Polynice did not stop there.

He continued to cast doubt on Wembanyama.

"Guy like that they're over 7-5 and just shot blockers. He's going to try to do all the stuff he was doing overseas. It's going to be very difficult for him to do in the NBA," he said.

Polynice added that coach Gregg Popovich will inhibit Wembanyama from doing the things he wants to do on the court such as bringing the ball up the court and how he has yet to experience the NBA's rigorous schedule.

"Again hype. We're doing too much for so little," Polynice added.

Polynice joins another former NBA player full of skepticism about Wembanyama.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway gave a burning hot take on Fox Sports 1's “The Carton Show” while discussing the Suns' new center Bol Bol.

He proclaimed Bol is a better player than Wembanyama.

“And I think he's better than Victor, or whatever his name is,” Hardaway said on the show. “Yes, Bol Bol has better physical talent and is ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

Wembanyama has yet to prove himself on the NBA court nor an opportunity to establish himself in the league.

No disrespect to Bradley, but Wembanyama's certainly has a higher ceiling.

Give Wembanyama time and experience then all will have an NBA sample size to judge Wembanyama.

To proclaim Bol is better than the Spurs rookie or say he is over-hyped is very premature.