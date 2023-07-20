Spurs' Mamukelashvili gifts his family a new car

"I’m so blessed to be in this position," the Spurs big man said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili is making the most of his offseason by putting his family first.

Mamu showed just how much he wants to give back to his family by surprising them with a brand-new car.

The Spurs center shared the moment he handed off the keys to the new family car to his dad.

The pair along with his mother, who got a big bouquet of flowers as well, took the new car for a spin as Mamu showed off the many features of the car.

"Surprising my family with a new car. I’m so blessed to be in this position. MAMU FAM," he posted on social media.

Sandro was able to give back to his parents after signing a new deal with the Spurs this offseason. It is a reported one-year deal worth $2 million.

The Spurs acquired him after the Bucks waived him midseason, and Sandro played 19 games last season in San Antonio averaging 10.8 points per game (career-high) along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 34% shooting from the 3-point line.

This moment between son and parents is surely one to remember forever.