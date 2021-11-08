Spurs to face Kai Jones and the Hornets, searching for their first Summer League win in Las Vegas

The results aren't as important as the process, but San Antonio's players and coaches would certainly like to secure a victory as they work to develop their skills.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are getting ready for their third Summer League contest in Las Vegas, and though the results aren't nearly as important as the process, the players and coaches would certainly like to get their first win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets roster is headlined by James Bouknight, the rookie guard who slipped out of the top ten and went a pick before the Spurs selected Josh Primo in the draft just a few weeks ago.

Plenty of Spurs fans were high on explosive UT Austin big man Kai Jones, and he wasn't picked until 19 when the Hornets got the pick in a trade with the Knicks. The high-flying track star has already put down one of the most filthy dunks of the entire tournament, the kind of basketball violence that gets the people out of their seats. The poster was impressive enough, but he did it off a pump fake from the arc, which is a great sign for his development as a player.

Jones is averaging 7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 combined steals and blocks per game in his first two contests in Vegas, 0-3 shooting from deep.

As for the Spurs, rookie Josh Primo was held out of San Antonio's previous game, and Devin Vassell left that loss to the Bulls with hamstring tightness in the first half. Coach Mitch Johnson said that both appeared to be minor, but it's unclear if either will play against Charlotte.

Tre Jones is looking to build on two solid performances here after missing all of the games in Utah. The second-round pick is showing the poise of a second-year player, a young veteran in this context and a guy who has been leading this Spurs team with his two-way aggression and his voice in the huddle.

Rookie second-rounder Joe Wieskamp had his best game of Summer League play so far in the loss to the Bulls, drilling a few threes and drawing a foul on another attempt from behind the arc. His percentage in his first few games as a pro isn't anywhere near the 46% he shot last year at Iowa, but his off-ball movement creates problems for defenses and his high release is hard to bother.

