Drew Eubanks and the Spurs give back to local students

SAN ANTONIO — Five fortunate San Antonio kids will be more than ready for the upcoming school year thanks to the Spurs, Drew Eubanks, and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Recently, they all partnered to provide the kids a $250 back-to-school shopping spree. It included school supplies, footwear, apparel, backpacks, team sports equipment, and more.

Eubanks spoke about the efforts and what it meant to him to be a part of this endeavor.

“Just being able to give them things that a lot of people might take for granted. I know I definitely took it for granted growing up as a kid not having to worry about clothes or wearing a new pair of shoes,” Eubanks said.

In addition, Academy also donated $3,000 to Northside ISD to help other students within the district get back to school gear this year.

This is yet another example of the Spurs, its players, and local businesses doing their part for those in need in San Antonio.