BIG FUN POD: Answering your Spurs questions from Las Vegas Summer League

KENS 5's Tom Petrini is in Las Vegas this week reporting on the San Antonio Spurs at NBA Summer League.

LAS VEGAS — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

He sat down to record a mailbag episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast, answering fan questions about San Antonio's progress in the preseason tournament.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of Josh Primo, Joe Wieskamp, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones?

Which of the rookies will play more next year?

What's the most impressive thing about Primo?

Will this team focus on rebuilding, play competitive basketball, or both?