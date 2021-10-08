REPORT: Spurs among teams with interest in Ben Simmons

The Spurs-Simmons rumors have been circling since the offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — In a report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Spurs are among teams with interest in trading for 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

"Several teams -- including the Warriors, Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves -- have discussed Simmons with varying degrees of interest, sources said, but one reason talks haven't gone far is that the Sixers likely view Simmons as their path to Lillard," Lowe writes.

Recently, there was a report from The Ringer that the 76ers wanted a haul from the Spurs that included the Spurs sending Philadelphia one of their young core players and much more.

"There's so much stuff floating out there right now about the Sixers having outrageous demands like wanting four first-round draft picks, and three pick swaps, and a young player from the Spurs they say now."

There are so many questions about Simmons should San Antonio proceed in a deal with Philadelphia.

Will a team bring in Simmons who has shown he cannot make the outside shot? How much of a factor was his poor play in the 76ers’ 2021 playoffs?

There's no doubt he is a premier player but will he be worth gutting the roster?

The Spurs lack a player with his NBA status and he could be the missing piece the team needs in their rebuild.