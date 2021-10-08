Spurs play Bulls in second game at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

"I'm disappointed that we lost this game... but we've got three more and I'm ready to get to it," said Devin Vassell after a 91-89 loss in the Vegas opener for SA.

LAS VEGAS — After three games in Utah and their first game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the Summer League Spurs are still searching for their first win.

San Antonio started slow on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as second-year players Tre Jones and Devin Vassell both stumbled out of the gate. They both turned it around, as Jones finished with 16 points and 8 assists while Vassell had 23 points despite a poor shooting performance, but they couldn't execute on the final play and fell 91-89.

Jones said that he needed to knock some rust off in his first game back after banging his head, and he did just that as he continued to attack the rim and create for himself and his teammates.

"At the end of the day, I think once he started getting going and kinda found his rhythm, he got all of us going. Started going downhill, started getting to the cup, started playing good defense, and after that that translated everything for us and we really started getting going. He was leading the huddles and bringing us all in, and me and him are the leaders of this team, and we're getting everything together. I'm disappointed that we lost this game, cause we were supposed to win this one, but we've got three more and I'm ready to get to it."

Vassell and the other summer Spurs don't need to wait long for their next shot at victory in Vegas, as they'll face off against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.