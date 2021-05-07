SPURS GAME DAY: Matchup versus Kings seemingly a 'must-win' for Silver and Black to make playoffs

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

When, where: Friday, 9 p.m., Sacramento

All-time series record: Spurs lead 123-60

Last season: Spurs won 2-1

Season series: Series tied, 1-1

Last meeting: Spurs won 120-106, March 31, 2021

Kings' last game: Won vs. Pacers, 104-93

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Jazz, 126-94

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 4

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 5

Kings' injury/inactive report: Chimezie Metu, OUT (back); De'Aaron Fox, OUT (COVID-19 protocols); Harrison Barnes, doubtful (groin); Robert Woodard II, OUT (back); Tyrese Haliburton, OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Derrick White, OUT (ankle).

Spurs blown out by Jazz 126-94

The Utah Jazz made quick work of the Spurs on Wednesday night, using a 17-0 run between the first and second quarters to open up a 20-point lead they never looked back from, winning 126-94 to sweep the season series.

The starters couldn't stop Utah, even without two All Stars, but they scored enough to keep things close. The bench unit got shredded as Jordan Clarkson put up a game-high 30 points. The pair of Patty Mills and Rudy Gay each played 7 minutes in that first half, scored 0 points, and got outscored by 14.

They didn't see the floor after that, as coach Gregg Popovich let guys like Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Drew Eubanks play heavy minutes in the blowout. Nobody shot well, but those four guys led the team with double-figure scoring.