Spurs Are Amor launch new artsy collection, available May 6

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Give today announced the launch of a new Spurs Are Amor fundraiser benefitting the non-profits efforts in the community.

The press release from Spurs Gives said the collection is a collaboration with San Antonio artist and designer Martha Martínez-Flores of MM Creative Studio.

The artwork celebrates the city of San Antonio and the connection the San Antonio Spurs and Spurs Give have with the community, the press release said.

“This collection is a celebration of our community and how our friends and neighbors have helped one another overcome the pandemic, the winter storm and so much more this past year,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director for Spurs Give.

The press release said the design was inspired by traditional Mexican papel picado and includes a number of intricate references to the team's history and culture for fans to discover.

The collection includes fiesta-colored T-shirts displaying papel picado artwork and bandanas featuring a paleta design.