Learning to live without Derrick White | The Big Fundamental Podcast

The San Antonio Spurs have played 5 games in the wake of White's injury, and they're 0-5. Is there a way for the team to adjust?

The San Antonio Spurs will finish this season without versatile guard Derrick White, who suffered an ankle injury five games ago. During the stretch without him, the Silver & Black are reeling in the midst of a winless stretch of basketball. They're holding on to a play-in spot, but what can the Spurs do to make up for White's absence during the regular season's last few games?

Plus, why Lonnie Walker IV is coming off the bench instead of starting while White is out; why Rudy Gay and Patty Mills continue to garner meaningful minutes over young players like Luka Samanic; and why San Antonio is relying more on Gorgui Dieng over Drew Eubanks.