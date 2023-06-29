Here's the Spurs 2023 California Classic Summer League roster

The roster will feature Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Sidy Cissoko and more.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs basketball action is right around the corner.

The Spurs announced the roster for the 2023 California Classic Summer League. They'll play two games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento from July 3-5.

The roster features familiar names like Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Dominick Barlow, and Julian Champagnie.

The games will also give fans a first look at the team's 2023 NBA Draft selection Sidy Cissoko.

Matt Nielsen will be the team's head coach and other notable coaches include former Austin Spurs head coach, Petar Bozic, as a guest coach, new Austin Spurs head coach Will Voigt, and Tony Parker's brother and new Austin Spurs assistant coach Pierre Parker.

The Sacramento games will begin on Friday, July 3 versus Charlotte at 7 p.m. CDT on ESPN and on Sunday, July 5 against the LA Lakers also at 7 p.m. CDT on ESPN.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will not play in Sacramento but will join the team for the Las Vegas Summer League the team announced.