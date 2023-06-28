Austin Spurs announce Will Voigt as new head coach

Voigt served as a Spurs video coordinator from 1999-2001.

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin Spurs announced that the team has named Will Voigt as its new head coach, making him the ninth head coach in franchise history.

Voigt comes with an extensive coaching resume which will certainly help Austin players next season.

He served one season as head coach for Zamalek of the Egyptian Basketball Super League and was the head coach for the Angola National Team in 2017 and helped qualify Angola for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Voigt spent two seasons with the Spurs as a video coordinator from 1999-2001.

His coaching career has taken him to Norway as head coach of the Ulriken Eagles (2003-06) and was a head coach in the American Basketball Association’s Vermont Frost Heaves (2006-09).

The reigning champions and the Nile Conference Leaders @ZSCOfficial are headed by @CoachWillVoigt. Will is an experienced coach who led Nigeria to its first AfroBasket Title in 2015. At the @kigaliarenarw Zamalek will seek to extend their dominance.@theBAL pic.twitter.com/jBuyF5xaQS — NBA Africa Fans (@AfricaNBAFans) May 13, 2022

Other coaching stops include the G League (Jam) and in China with the Dragons.

In addition, Willis Hall and Pierre Parker have been named assistant coaches on Voigt’s staff, joining Jesse Childs who returns for his third season as an assistant.

Hall joins Austin after most recently serving as a player development assistant for the San Antonio Spurs.

Parker comes to Austin after serving as a basketball operations video assistant for San Antonio last season. He also served as lead director of skills and development for the Tony Parker Camp for 10 years.