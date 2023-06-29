Report: Spurs to add Victor Wembanyama's physical trainer to staff

The Spurs are reportedly adding Wembanyama's trainer, Guillaume Alquier.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly adding another French import to the staff.

According to a report from the French site Le'Equipe, Victor Wembanyama's long-time physical trainer, Guillaume Alquier, is set to be added to the team's staff.

Alquier and Wembanyama forged their close relationship during their time with the Metropolitans 92.

According to Le"Equipe, Wembanyama trusts Alquier's physical training methods and leans on how he never got hurt while with the Mets 92 under Alquier's watchful eyes.

“The key lies in building leg strength to unleash the power necessary for dominating on the basketball court: whether it’s dominating inside, playing tough defense, or making those killer post moves,” Alquier said in an interview with ESPN. “In addition, we focus on core activation, and lastly, we prioritize preventive measures to keep Victor healthy throughout the entire season.”

The Spurs have not made any official statement regarding Alquier.

Also, there's been a spike in French personnel added to the team recently.

Aside from rookies Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko, the Spurs also hired Tony Parker's brother, Pierre, as an assistant coach with the team's G League affiliate, Austin Spurs.

