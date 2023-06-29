More fresh faces added to the Spurs this offseason

The Spurs add more undrafted players to the roster.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko are not the only new members of the San Antonio Spurs the team added this offseason.

Let's take a look at a few more undrafted players the Spurs have recently signed.

Toledo's Setric Millner

According to a report, Millner has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.

The 22-year-old swingman averaged 15.9 points per game including 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals last season.

He is listed at 6-7, 205 pounds, and went undrafted this summer. He also earned Second-Team All-MAC honors and was named to the MAC All-Tournament Team in his senior year.

Another former @Toledo_MBB Rocket 🚀 is making moves toward the pros 👀, Setric Milner has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the San Antonio @spurs 🏀 to play in the upcoming summer league. 👏 pic.twitter.com/bJ99O2yHzw — BCSN (@BCSNsports) June 24, 2023

St. Mary's Gael's Logan Johnson

Johnson is listed at 6-2, 177 pounds, and plays the guard position. He reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.

He posted 14.5 points per game last season along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 44% shooting from the field.

He was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He is fourth in steals in Saint Mary's program history.

Congratulations @Ayeeeitslj0 on signing with the San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/tDsUmfMGvO — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) June 23, 2023

West Virginia's Erik Stevenson

Stevenson has reportedly inked a Summer League Contract with the Spurs.

Undrafted free agent guard Erik Stevenson out of West Virginia will play Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 24, 2023

He is listed at 6-4, 205 pounds, and plays the guard position. He reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.

He posted 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 43% shooting from the field.

He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference Third Team last season.

All players will likely land on the team's NBA Summer League roster both in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

In addition, they could see time in the NBA G League with the Austin Spurs as well as time in training camp.