More fresh faces added to the Spurs this offseason

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko are not the only new members of the San Antonio Spurs the team added this offseason.
Let's take a look at a few more undrafted players the Spurs have recently signed.
Toledo's Setric Millner
According to a report, Millner has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.
The 22-year-old swingman averaged 15.9 points per game including 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals last season.
He is listed at 6-7, 205 pounds, and went undrafted this summer. He also earned Second-Team All-MAC honors and was named to the MAC All-Tournament Team in his senior year.
St. Mary's Gael's Logan Johnson
Johnson is listed at 6-2, 177 pounds, and plays the guard position. He reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.
He posted 14.5 points per game last season along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 44% shooting from the field.
He was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He is fourth in steals in Saint Mary's program history.
West Virginia's Erik Stevenson
Stevenson has reportedly inked a Summer League Contract with the Spurs.
He is listed at 6-4, 205 pounds, and plays the guard position. He reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio.
He posted 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 43% shooting from the field.
He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference Third Team last season.
All players will likely land on the team's NBA Summer League roster both in Sacramento and Las Vegas.
In addition, they could see time in the NBA G League with the Austin Spurs as well as time in training camp.
Follow us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.