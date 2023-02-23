Rockets hope to gain Wembanyama, considered one of the greatest prospects of his generation

The Spurs and Rockets own two of the worst records in the NBA and a good shot at drafting Wembanyama.

HOUSTON — The race to the bottom of the NBA standings might be heating up after what the Houston Rockets owner had to say about his team at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

Over the NBA All-Star Break, Tilman Fertitta was soaking in the Mardi Gras festivities when he was interviewed by Houston local television.

He joked about Houston having 10 days off and wrapped up his interview by saying he is "praying" for Victor Wembanyama to come to the Rockets.

"Thank god we got 10 days off and praying for Victor," Fertitta said.

Here is the video — Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shouting “Pray for Victor!” at Mardi Gras in Galveston in a street interview on @KPRC2 #Rockets #PrayForVictor #Wemby pic.twitter.com/1C7Wgt5tcu — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) February 19, 2023

Of course, his Rockets are not the only team likely to end up with one of the worst records and own a 14 percent chance at winning the NBA Lottery.

The San Antonio Spurs (14-45) also have a shot at winning the lottery (14 percent) and landing Wembanyama.

However, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA with a 13-45 record and according to TankAThon, they currently have the best chance, however slight, at selecting No. 1 at the NBA Draft 2023.

This makes the upcoming Spurs-Rockets games very interesting.

The two teams will face off on March 4 and 5 in a back-to-back series with the No. 1 pick at stake.

Keep in mind, the Spurs do not have to own the worst record in the league heading into the lottery.

The three worst NBA teams will have a 14 percent chance at winning the No. 1 pick.

Any team that selects Wembanyama will certainly be ecstatic and no one can say Fertitta is wrong for hoping the French center comes to Houston.

He currently averages 22.2 points per game along with 3.1 blocks, 9.5 rebounds, and 47% field goal shooting in 21 games for French club Metropolitans 92.

He is a generational-type player and many understand why teams would tank for him.

His skill set, height, and potential are enough to make NBA general managers and owners drool at the prospect of him wearing the team uniform.

But Wembanyama thinks taking is "weird" and questions why teams would do it.

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” he said to the French website Le Parisien. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it."