The auction opens for bidding Thursday, Feb. 23 and benefits San Antonio youth.

SAN ANTONIO — Here's how you can own a piece of San Antonio Spurs history from a team legend.

Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from Tony Parker.

The Tony Parker Memorabilia online auction opens for bidding Thursday, Feb. 23 and runs until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. The auction proceeds benefit Spurs Give to help make camps and clinics more accessible to area youth by expanding programing through Spurs Youth Basketball League and San Antonio FC.

And the items are sure to make Spurs fans get excited.

Fans can bid on Parker’s rare and valuable memorabilia, including autographed jerseys and prints featuring iconic moments from his 17-year career.

Here is the list of items to bid on:

White Association autographed 2014 NBA Championship edition jersey, size 4XL

2015-16 gray Association autographed jersey, size XL

2015-16 black Association autographed jersey, size XL

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on court vs. Minnesota in 2013. He recorded 31 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in a 104-94 win

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on court vs. Argentina while playing for the French national team in the 2012 Olympics

The auction is timed with the “2007 Championship” theme night scheduled for Thursday, March 2 as the Spurs host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead, which will be the final piece of the collectible five-part series celebrating the Spurs 50th Anniversary.

What also makes this auction special is that Parker is a finalist for enshrinement for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. A perfect time to get a hold of these items!