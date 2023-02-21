Spurs' Mitch Johnson reportedly on the shortlist for Hawks head coaching spot

SAN ANTONIO — The Atlanta Hawks have dismissed Nate McMillian after a poor season and among the candidates to take the head coaching spot is San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, Mitch Johnson, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Johnson has been with the Spurs since 2016, starting with the team G League's affiliate, Austin Spurs. He helped the team win the 2018 G League title.
In 2019, he was promoted to the San Antonio bench as an assistant coach where he served as the team's Summer League coach.
Johnson has spent time coaching ex-Spur Dejounte Murray who is now with the Hawks following a trade in 2022.
It should be noted that according to the report, Charles Lee, is considered a serious candidate.
It is not shocking to see another Spurs coach on the radar of an NBA team.
Other recent assistant coaches to leave the Spurs include Becky Hammon who is now the head coach for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and Will Hardy who left for Boston to serve under Ime Udoka as an assistant before landing the head coaching spot with the Jazz.
Former Spurs assistant coach, Joe Prunty, will be Atlanta's interim coach according to reports.
