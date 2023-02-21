'There is no bad organization' | Wembanyama opines on NBA teams that could draft him

The Spurs could select the projected No. 1 overall 2023 NBA Draft pick and he could help turn the franchise around.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on pace to finish with one of the three worst NBA records at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season.

If that holds up, then the franchise will be in a position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery 2023 with 14-percent odds.

Sure, a small chance to win the lottery but should the Spurs win, then they are more than likely to select the consensus top projected pick - French center Victor Wembanyama.

But how would Wembanyama feel about being selected by the Spurs or by the Rockets, Hornets, or Pistons, that could win the lottery?

According to him, landing in San Antonio would not be an issue.

"There is no wrong team. I am not worried; there is no bad organization," he said to ESPN. "I never tell myself I don't like to go there."

Hearing this is good news for San Antonio should they land the top pick.

Wembanyama could hold out if he does not like the team that selects him. He could opt to remain overseas until his rights are traded.

And should the Spurs land Wembanyama, he could turn the fortunes of the franchise immediately.

Not only will he impact the Spurs ticket sales, merchandise, and national TV exposure, but on the court, he could prove to be the next franchise-type player the team needs.

He currently averages 22.2 points per game along with 3.1 blocks, 9.5 rebounds, and 47% field goal shooting in 21 games for French club Metropolitans 92.

He is a generational-type player and many understand why teams would tank for him.

His skill set, height, and potential are enough to make NBA general managers drool at the prospect of him wearing the team uniform.

As Wembanyama has made it clear he doesn't understand why tanking is a go-to move.

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” Wembanyama said to the French website Le Parisien. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it."

"Wembanyama is the most sought-after prospect in a really long time, and he does things on the court that no other player can do," said an NBA scout to Yahoo Sports.