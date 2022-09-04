Rockets' Jalen Green wants to learn from Spurs' Dejounte Murray

SAN ANTONIO — They may be competitors on the court but when it comes to learning how to play the guard position, Rockets' Jalen Green knows who to turn to.
During Houston's final media session, Green laid out his offseason plans and they include learning from Spurs' All-Star Dejounte Murray as well as Nets' Kyrie Irving.
"I know I'm going to work out with a couple of vets," Green said. "Hopefully Dejounte [Murray]. I talked to Kyrie [Irving] a little bit. I'm going to pick their brain a little bit too."
The Houston rookie guard had a solid 2021-22 NBA season averaging 17.3 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 42% field-goal shooting.
However, there are areas of his game Murray can help with.
Green averaged 0.7 steals per game while Murray led the league in that department with 2.0 per game during the regular-season.
Murray also recorded 8.3 rebounds per game, 21.1 points per game, became a first-time All-Star, a lethal two-way player, and racked up 13 triple-doubles. An example of other areas Green can learn how to improve upon from Murray.
Not to mention he made league history and joined some big names to ever play in the NBA.
It is no wonder why Green wants to learn from Murray and you can bet the Spurs guard will do his part for the NBA youngster.
This is such a great complement for Murray and a sign of how he is viewed among his peers.
And if the pair do train together in the offseason, Green will be getting a master class in how to be a better NBA guard thanks to Murray.
