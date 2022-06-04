x
Spurs

The Spurs beat the Pelicans if... | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs and Pelicans play Wednesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss what the Spurs can do to beat the Pelicans in the looming Play-In game, as well as see what the Las Vegas odds are for the contest.

RELATED: Here's what Las Vegas oddsmakers are saying about the Spurs-Pelicans Play-In game

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

