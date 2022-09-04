x
Spurs' Dejounte Murray's 'Neon Lights' New Balance sneakers has a launch date

The wait will soon be over for Spurs fans wanting the latest sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans will not have to wait much longer to get themselves a pair of San Antonio's Dejounte Murray's new New Balance sneakers: "Neon Lights."

The shoe company recently announced the latest sneakers, "TWO WXY v2 'Neon Lights'" will be hitting the stores and online on May 27.

Credit: New Balance

The new sneakers feature the Spurs' fiesta colors and Murray showed them off at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Fans can also expect the TWO WXY v2 "Marigold Blue" sneakers which feature a white sneaker with a yellow and black colorway, to be coming out soon as well.

In addition, Murray and New Balance also released sneakers for more of a casual look called the "Heat Up" collection.

Spurs fans have been scooping up the Murray-New Balance line of sneakers with the Spurs fiesta-themed 'TWO WXY" sneakers being the most popular.

Credit: New Balance

What do you say, Spurs fans? Will you be grabbing a pair as soon as they are available? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

