Spurs' Dejounte Murray's 'Neon Lights' New Balance sneakers has a launch date

The wait will soon be over for Spurs fans wanting the latest sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans will not have to wait much longer to get themselves a pair of San Antonio's Dejounte Murray's new New Balance sneakers: "Neon Lights."

The shoe company recently announced the latest sneakers, "TWO WXY v2 'Neon Lights'" will be hitting the stores and online on May 27.

The new sneakers feature the Spurs' fiesta colors and Murray showed them off at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

A closer look at the TWO WXY v2 in “Neon Lights.”



On court now, launching spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/SHdjGgcgEr — New Balance Basketball (@newbalancehoops) February 11, 2022

Fans can also expect the TWO WXY v2 "Marigold Blue" sneakers which feature a white sneaker with a yellow and black colorway, to be coming out soon as well.

TWO WXY v2 “Marigold Blue”



Spring ‘22. https://t.co/uy76ZXRvCr — New Balance Basketball (@newbalancehoops) February 19, 2022

In addition, Murray and New Balance also released sneakers for more of a casual look called the "Heat Up" collection.

Spurs fans have been scooping up the Murray-New Balance line of sneakers with the Spurs fiesta-themed 'TWO WXY" sneakers being the most popular.