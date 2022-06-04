Here's what Las Vegas oddsmakers are saying about the Spurs-Pelicans Play-In game

Does Las Vegas project the Spurs moving on in the Play-In Tournament?

SAN ANTONIO — The stage is set and the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will square off in their Play-In game Wednesday night in New Orleans.

But what does Las Vegas have to say about the matchup?

Well for Spurs fans, the early look isn't looking good.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Pelicans are favored at -5.5 in the Play-In game against San Antonio. This likely is due to them having the home court advantage but it is surprising.

NEW: NBA Play-In Tournament Odds



🏀 Eastern Conference



#7 Nets -8

#8 Cavs +8



#9 Hawks -4.5

#10 Hornets +4.5



🏀 Western Conference



#7 Timberwolves -2.5

#8 Clippers +2.5



#9 Pelicans -5.5

#10 Spurs +5.5 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 11, 2022

The Spurs won three games in New Orleans to win the regular-season series, 3-1, and have won more road games post-All-Star break.

In addition, the odds are slim for the Spurs to survive the Play-In tournament and advance to the NBA Playoffs.

BetOnline pegs the Spurs at 10-1 odds to advance as the No. 8 seed in the West and is giving them 1-25 odds to miss the playoffs.

Keep in mind, the odds will fluctuate as the game nears with player injury status impacting the odds the most but the Spurs are ready to tangle against the Pelicans this week.

"I love these types of games. We don’t want to go home. So like I said, we must go out and approach it like we don’t want to go home and get a win," Dejounte Murray said.

Should the Spurs survive against the Pelicans, they will face the loser between the Timberwolves and Clippers Play-In matchup.