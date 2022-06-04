Mavericks 130, Spurs 120: What they said after the game

The Spurs finish their regular season with a 34-48 record.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs wrapped up their 2021-22 regular season against the Mavericks and picked up a 130-120 road loss.

Keldon Johnson had 24 points to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 18 points in the loss. San Antonio was without Lonnie Walker IV.

The Spurs finished their season to 34-48 and will next play the Pelicans in New Orleans for their West Play-In matchup.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Mavericks.

SPURS

"We got everything we needed. I was very pleased. We played a good game," said Gregg Popovich. "On both ends of the court, I thought we played well. We got the minutes for everybody we wanted. Everybody is healthy."

"We played a good game tonight," said Johnson. "We just have to make sure we carry it over to Wednesday. Just trying to continue to keep playing together. Keep doing what we know what we can do."

"We are just going to go out. Execute whatever game plan we have for the individuals and the whole team and go from there. You got to give it your all from the first guy to the last guy. It's going to be a dogfight," Dejounte Murray said about the Play-In game against the Pelicans.

"Obviously it wasn't the season we wanted as far as record-wise. I feel like we're way better than what we are. On the bright side, we're still alive and we got a chance to make the playoffs," Murray said.

MAVERICKS

“We got to learn how to win. We’re not a championship team—we haven’t done anything. As a group, we have to go through games that we feel like we should win," Jason Kidd said. "You have to go out there and execute. I thought the guys did a good job there at the end of the third quarter to extend that lead."