It's the Spurs versus the Pelicans in the Play-In game.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to discuss the Spurs in the Play-In.

Is this fool's gold? What about the West being weak this season? Can they repeat going to the Play-In next season?

