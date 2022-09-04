Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

The Spurs are 0-3 against the Mavericks this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (34-47) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (51-30) for their final game of the regular season.

The Spurs are 0-3 against the Mavericks this season and Dallas will attempt to sweep the season series with the Spurs for the first time in the 42-year history of the franchise.

In their previous game, the Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors for the final regular-season home game and picked up a 100-94 loss.

In his return from back issues, Lonnie Walker IV had 24 points to lead the team while Tre Jones added 15 points in the loss. San Antonio was without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell.

“When we don’t play well, it’s usually because we don’t rebound, we turn it over or both. In those situations, we stop using grunt, we stop our physicality, we play soft. That makes it tough for us," head coach Gregg Popovich said. "The best thing about this team is that they never give in. They figure out a way to get back into it and get the physicality back. But when you give up a quarter or a half that way against a good team, it’s tough."

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Dallas is 21-4 when Reggie Bullock scores in double figures.

2. Dallas has won eight of the last 10 meetings versus San Antonio.

3. Dallas' Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game in 13 career games against the Spurs.

4. The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak and are allowing 113.5 points per game in that span.

5. The Spurs are 2-18 on the road when trailing at halftime.