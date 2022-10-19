Oddsmaker gives it Spurs' 2022-23 projected regular season player stats, updates win total

Las Vegas oddsmakers lowered the Spurs' projected win-total for the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home versus the Hornets and the early Las Vegas player props are interesting to note before the season begins.

Vegas oddsmaker Bet Online released its Spurs player props and here's what might be in store for several players:

Keldon Johnson is projected to lead the team with 20.5 points per game and average 6.5 rebounds per game.

Jakob Poelt is projected to average 13.5 points per game and average 9.5 rebounds per game.

Doug McDermott is projected to average 12.5 points per game.

Josh Richardson is projected to average 10.5 points per game.

Tre Jones is projected to average 11.5 points per game and average 6.5 assists per game.

Vegas oddsmake BetOnline has the Spurs w/ 500/1 odds at winning the SW Div.



Have them with 20/33 odds to finish lastin the div. #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 17, 2022

As for the 82-game season, the Spurs are projected to have one of the worst records next season.

And the team's projected wins are droppings.

Initially, Bet Online pegged the Spurs with a 24.5-win season but now it is projected the team will finish at 22.5 wins for the season.

Spurs updated win total is now set at 22.5 for the new season according to Bet Online. Dropped by 2 wins, was previously set at 24.5. #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/AzM3P6mQFG — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 18, 2022

Should the team end up with one of the three worst records in the league, the team will have a 14-percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick with Victor Wembanyama as the grand prize.

And the Vegas odds do have the Spurs with one of the best chances at winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

If the Spurs land the No. 1 pick and select Wembanyama, he could shorten the current rebuild, and the franchise can have a legitimate cornerstone to build around.