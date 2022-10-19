'The future is now' | Sneaker company Qiaodan releases sneaker commercial with Spurs' Keldon Johnson

SAN ANTONIO — In case you didn't know, Keldon Johnson signed a sneaker deal with Chinese company Qiaodan Sports and they have released a new commercial featuring the San Antonio Spurs forward.
In it, Johnson is proclaiming that the future is now as he scoffs at talks of him being a future NBA star, recording double-doubles, being a future NBA star and more because he is ready for that spotlight now.
Check out the video here:
Johnson wore his signature Qiaodan sneakers at Media Day 2022 which has his name on a label on the side, and his personal logo "KJ," in a leopard-print colorway.
It is unknown if and when these sneakers will be available to the public or if these are just his personal edition.
