'The future is now' | Sneaker company Qiaodan releases sneaker commercial with Spurs' Keldon Johnson

SAN ANTONIO — In case you didn't know, Keldon Johnson signed a sneaker deal with Chinese company Qiaodan Sports and they have released a new commercial featuring the San Antonio Spurs forward.

In it, Johnson is proclaiming that the future is now as he scoffs at talks of him being a future NBA star, recording double-doubles, being a future NBA star and more because he is ready for that spotlight now.

Johnson wore his signature Qiaodan sneakers at Media Day 2022 which has his name on a label on the side, and his personal logo "KJ," in a leopard-print colorway.

Keldon Johnson has a new signature shoe with Qiaodan, a company out of China pic.twitter.com/OuH8uQxCDu — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) September 26, 2022

It is unknown if and when these sneakers will be available to the public or if these are just his personal edition.