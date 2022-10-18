Let the season begin! Spurs invite fans to first watch party

Spurs are hosting two official fan watch parties in San Antonio and Austin this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home against the Hornets and the team is inviting all fans to cheer the team together this week.

The Spurs are inviting fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on the team at the first two official watch parties of the 50th anniversary season.

The first watch party will be the team's first road game against the Pacers on Friday, Oct. 21 starting at 6 p.m. CDT.

There will be plenty of food, fun and the “Go Spurs Go” game time energy and a limited number of premium Spurs home game tickets will be given away at each watch party.

That should get fans marking their calendars to join the fun.

Here's all the information you need whether you're in San Antonio or in Austin courtesy of the Spurs.