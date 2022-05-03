'I definitely have a great appreciation for all military' | Spurs' Keldon Johnson visits Joint Base San Antonio

Johnson even has a brother serving in the Air Force.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Keldon Johnson got an up-close and personal look at the C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, and a chance to meet the Reserve Citizen Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio.

The Spurs forward recently took time out of his schedule to tour Joint Base San Antonio, and even got an Air Force aircrew flight jacket and a ride in the flight simulator.

“We loved having Keldon Johnson come visit us,” Col. James Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander said. “It raised Airmen’s morale and also gave us a chance to showcase the C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. Highlighting our mission to the local community is always a pleasure because we are always ready.”

Johnson comes from a military family. His oldest brother, Kyle who is stationed at Washington State, is an aircraft mechanic.

"I feel like I already had a great appreciation for all military," Johnson said. "My brother is actually in the Air Force. My manager retired from the Air Force.

Johnson enjoyed meeting the people who keep things running at the base, as well as learning new things and signing autographs.

"It was a great experience. I had a blast," Johnson said. "I got to do so many different things and learn so many new things as well. I got to fly on a simulator. I got to see a C-5."

Since arriving in San Antonio, Johnson has firmly set roots in the community.