Fans are showing off their surprise gift boxes from the Spurs

A few lucky fans are getting a nice surprise in the mail.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are giving back to the fanbase in a big way!

Several fans are receiving surprise Spurs fan boxes stuffed with everything a fan would want, including custom City Edition jerseys and framed tweets.

Yes, you read that right! Fans are getting their Spurs tweets framed!

From George Gervin jerseys to the latest Spurs caps, check out what some lucky fans are getting from the Silver and Black.

🙏 Thank you so much @spurs for the fan box. It was such an honor to be included with the other fans who received a fan box as well. #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4FpogUT7Tn — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) March 3, 2022

❤️❤️🙏🏼 thank you, @spurs for always putting a smile on my face and making me feel special and appreciated. This is exactly why I do why I do. #spursfamily #porvida #gospursgo @JoshuaPrimo4 pic.twitter.com/E5LxXVX4Z5 — sahar (@sxharw) March 2, 2022

This gesture by the team means a lot to the fan base, and giving back to the San Antonio community is high at the top of the franchise's list.

Lonnie Walker IV does his best to embrace the fans, and even team great, Tim Duncan, is still pitching in for San Antonio.