Spurs convert Wieskamp, Cacok contracts to standard NBA deals

Wieskamp, Cacok will join the San Antonio roster.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok will have a permanent spot on the San Antonio roster.

The Spurs announced they have converted the two-way contracts of forward Cacok and Wieskamp to standard NBA contracts. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not announced.

Cacok has played in 11 games for San Antonio this season, averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes. In 28 games for the Austin Spurs, the third-year forward holds averages of 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.7 minutes. Cacok recently set a new Austin record for most consecutive double-doubles when he put together a streak of 15 straight, which was just one shy of the all-time NBA G League record (16).

Credit: Austin Spurs

"He's amazing in my opinion, and a very important player for our group," said Austin coach Petar Bozic. "He's an amazing teammate. He's an amazing player. Every coach will love to have him because he's a super hard worker."

Wieskamp has appeared in 18 games this year for San Antonio in his first NBA season, averaging 2.1 points in 5.3 minutes. 

"Defensively that's the biggest thing right now," Wieskamp said. "Just be up in their space better. Not getting blown by. Just be in the right spots at help defense. Those different things." 

In 24 games for the Austin Spurs, the former Iowa Hawkeye is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.3 minutes. Wieskamp was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

