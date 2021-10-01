Touchdown! Spurs' Keldon Johnson takes in high school game

Keldon continues to be a part of the San Antonio community.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson isn't shy about supporting everything and anything the city has to offer.

From visiting local sneaker conventions, asking residents to keep the city's rivers clean, taking part in Lanier High School's Sports Night to visiting area businesses, Johnson is truly becoming a San Antonian.

And he did it again.

Decked out in Spurs retro gear, Johnson took time to show support at a recent Lanier high school football game at Alamo Stadium and snapped photos with fans.

Keldon Johnson San Antonio Spurs #3 at Alamo Stadium!!!! pic.twitter.com/jayRFa9EH0 — SAISD Athletics (@SAISDAthletics) October 1, 2021

Johnson and the rest of the Spurs' youth will be looking to quiet naysayers this upcoming NBA season.

And the city will be cheering them on each and every game!

The Spurs get their preseason schedule started on Oct. 4 versus Utah.